Strike and Violence Erupt in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Amid Communication Blackout

At least one individual lost their life and over a dozen were injured, which included a policeman, as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) observed a strike and ensuing protests amidst a communications blackout, a media report confirmed on Tuesday.

The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee led the demonstrations with demands unmet for the second consecutive year. Clashes erupted during a peace rally, with competing groups accusing each other of initiating the violence.

Amidst the tumult, a crockery shop owner succumbed to injuries from gunfire. Protestors have launched a fresh movement demanding flour and electricity subsidies, reduced privileges of the Kashmiri elite, and other reforms.

