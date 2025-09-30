Strike and Violence Erupt in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Amid Communication Blackout
In Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, a strike led by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee turned deadly, claiming one life and injuring several others. Clashes occurred during a peace rally leading to chaos, amid a communications blackout. The protest emphasizes demands for subsidized resources and reduced elite privileges.
- Country:
- Pakistan
At least one individual lost their life and over a dozen were injured, which included a policeman, as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) observed a strike and ensuing protests amidst a communications blackout, a media report confirmed on Tuesday.
The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee led the demonstrations with demands unmet for the second consecutive year. Clashes erupted during a peace rally, with competing groups accusing each other of initiating the violence.
Amidst the tumult, a crockery shop owner succumbed to injuries from gunfire. Protestors have launched a fresh movement demanding flour and electricity subsidies, reduced privileges of the Kashmiri elite, and other reforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
