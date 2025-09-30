ExxonMobil Eyes Massive Mozambique Gas Terminal Amid Security Concerns

ExxonMobil's chief executive, Darren Woods, engaged in strategic talks with Mozambique's President, Daniel Chapo, regarding the security of a $30 billion gas terminal project. The discussions, held last week, sought assurances before moving forward with the ambitious proposal in the African country.

The Financial Times broke the story, citing insider sources on the conversation's context and intentions. The project aims to significantly enhance Mozambique's economic landscape but hinges on resolving safety and security challenges.

While the Financial Times published the report, Reuters has not been able to independently confirm the details at this time.