Diddy's Freedom Hangs in the Balance: Sentencing Looms in Prostitution Case

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces up to 11 years in prison after being found guilty on charges related to transporting male prostitutes. Despite his acquittal on more severe charges, prosecutors are seeking a substantial sentence. Combs, who denies wrongdoing, plans an appeal against the conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 10:32 IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

U.S. federal prosecutors are pushing for a harsh sentence for hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, urging a judge to impose over 11 years in prison following Combs' conviction on prostitution-related charges.

The prosecutors have recommended 'at least 135 months' imprisonment' and a $500,000 fine. Scheduled for sentencing on Friday in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian will decide Diddy's fate.

Combs' defense attorneys, advocating for a much lighter 14-month sentence, argue there's no basis to consider alleged abuse claims in determining his sentence. Combs is appealing the conviction, which stems from transporting male prostitutes across state lines for drug-fueled performances.

