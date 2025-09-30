Diddy's Freedom Hangs in the Balance: Sentencing Looms in Prostitution Case

U.S. federal prosecutors are pushing for a harsh sentence for hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, urging a judge to impose over 11 years in prison following Combs' conviction on prostitution-related charges.

The prosecutors have recommended 'at least 135 months' imprisonment' and a $500,000 fine. Scheduled for sentencing on Friday in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian will decide Diddy's fate.

Combs' defense attorneys, advocating for a much lighter 14-month sentence, argue there's no basis to consider alleged abuse claims in determining his sentence. Combs is appealing the conviction, which stems from transporting male prostitutes across state lines for drug-fueled performances.