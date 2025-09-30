Controversial Gifts: 3D-Printed Pistols Stir Diplomatic Waves
On a diplomatic visit to New Zealand, FBI Director Kash Patel gifted inoperable 3D-printed pistols to local security officials, which were subsequently destroyed due to legal restrictions. Patel’s gesture, although intended as a token of goodwill, led to diplomatic tensions and discussions around New Zealand's strict gun laws.
- Country:
- New Zealand
FBI Director Kash Patel's visit to New Zealand took an unexpected turn when the gifts he brought, inoperable 3D-printed pistols, raised legal eyebrows. New Zealand's strict gun laws deemed the replicas potentially operable, leading to their destruction, according to law enforcement officials.
Among the recipients were New Zealand Police Commissioner Richard Chambers, and intelligence heads Andrew Hampton and Andrew Clark. While the guns were part of a display stand, authorities decided they conflicted with the nation's legal framework, requiring their immediate confiscation.
The incident comes amid Patel's controversial remarks about countering China's influence in the region and highlights the delicacy of diplomatic engagements, particularly involving weapon-related gifts in countries with stringent gun regulations.
