Left Menu

Controversial Gifts: 3D-Printed Pistols Stir Diplomatic Waves

On a diplomatic visit to New Zealand, FBI Director Kash Patel gifted inoperable 3D-printed pistols to local security officials, which were subsequently destroyed due to legal restrictions. Patel’s gesture, although intended as a token of goodwill, led to diplomatic tensions and discussions around New Zealand's strict gun laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:59 IST
Controversial Gifts: 3D-Printed Pistols Stir Diplomatic Waves
pistols
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

FBI Director Kash Patel's visit to New Zealand took an unexpected turn when the gifts he brought, inoperable 3D-printed pistols, raised legal eyebrows. New Zealand's strict gun laws deemed the replicas potentially operable, leading to their destruction, according to law enforcement officials.

Among the recipients were New Zealand Police Commissioner Richard Chambers, and intelligence heads Andrew Hampton and Andrew Clark. While the guns were part of a display stand, authorities decided they conflicted with the nation's legal framework, requiring their immediate confiscation.

The incident comes amid Patel's controversial remarks about countering China's influence in the region and highlights the delicacy of diplomatic engagements, particularly involving weapon-related gifts in countries with stringent gun regulations.

TRENDING

1
The Baht Dilemma: Thai Gold Traders Battle Potential Tax

The Baht Dilemma: Thai Gold Traders Battle Potential Tax

 Global
2
UGC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Private Universities

UGC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Private Universities

 India
3
Deadly Explosion Rocks Balochistan: A Grim Reminder of Regional Instability

Deadly Explosion Rocks Balochistan: A Grim Reminder of Regional Instability

 Pakistan
4
Historic Victory: Tilak Varma Leads India to Asia Cup Triumph

Historic Victory: Tilak Varma Leads India to Asia Cup Triumph

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025