Jamtara Property Fraud: Six Arrested for Rs 89 Lakh Scam

In a major fraud case in Jharkhand's Jamtara district, police nabbed six individuals accused of swindling Rs 89 lakh from a retired railway employee. The suspects allegedly enticed Mukesh Rawani by posing as sellers of a property located near the railway station.

According to SP Rajkumar Mehta, Rawani, hailing from Deoghar district's Chitra, came across the enticing property with the aid of the fraudsters. One Sameer Sarkar, the actual property owner and Kolkata resident, was impersonated by the crooks.

The group orchestrated an elaborate scam, with Ghanshyam Mahato and Vikram Mahato acting as intermediaries while others posed as the house owner's family. The stolen funds were later distributed among the accused, eventually leading Rawani to seek help from the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)