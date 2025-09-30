Safety Concerns Arise Over Odisha's Labour Reforms
The BJD in Odisha raised concerns over the safety of women working night shifts amidst labour reforms. The state has increased daily work hours and allowed night shift operations, including for women. The opposition emphasizes workers' rights, calling for robust safety guidelines and enforcement mechanisms.
The BJD in Odisha voiced significant concerns about the safety of women working night shifts, following new labour reforms introduced by the BJP government. These reforms aim to extend daily working hours and allow women employees to work at night, sparking debate over their impact on workers' rights.
Subhas Singh, a trade union leader and Cuttack mayor, warned that without proper safeguards, this move could compromise workers' ability to defend their rights and might pressure them into excessive work commitments. He stressed the importance of voluntary overtime, especially for vulnerable groups like contract workers.
The opposition called for improved enforcement mechanisms, including digital wage tracking and surprise audits, to ensure compliance across establishments. Emphasis was placed on the urgent release of safety guidelines to protect women during night shifts and calls for assurances regarding their security during transit.
