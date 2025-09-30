Left Menu

Safety Concerns Arise Over Odisha's Labour Reforms

The BJD in Odisha raised concerns over the safety of women working night shifts amidst labour reforms. The state has increased daily work hours and allowed night shift operations, including for women. The opposition emphasizes workers' rights, calling for robust safety guidelines and enforcement mechanisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:43 IST
Safety Concerns Arise Over Odisha's Labour Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJD in Odisha voiced significant concerns about the safety of women working night shifts, following new labour reforms introduced by the BJP government. These reforms aim to extend daily working hours and allow women employees to work at night, sparking debate over their impact on workers' rights.

Subhas Singh, a trade union leader and Cuttack mayor, warned that without proper safeguards, this move could compromise workers' ability to defend their rights and might pressure them into excessive work commitments. He stressed the importance of voluntary overtime, especially for vulnerable groups like contract workers.

The opposition called for improved enforcement mechanisms, including digital wage tracking and surprise audits, to ensure compliance across establishments. Emphasis was placed on the urgent release of safety guidelines to protect women during night shifts and calls for assurances regarding their security during transit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Police Recruitment Exam Postponed for the Third Time

Odisha Police Recruitment Exam Postponed for the Third Time

 India
2
India Fortifies Position in Global Aviation Leadership with ICAO Re-election

India Fortifies Position in Global Aviation Leadership with ICAO Re-election

 India
3
William Saliba Commits: Arsenal's Defensive Future Secured

William Saliba Commits: Arsenal's Defensive Future Secured

 Global
4
Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja Motorists in Delhi

Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja Motorists in Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025