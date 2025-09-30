Capture of Sieversk Malyi: A Strategic Victory in Ukraine
The Russian defence ministry announced the capture of Sieversk Malyi in Ukraine's Donetsk region. Reuters has not independently verified this report. This news introduces another development in the ongoing conflict between Russian and Ukrainian forces, underlining the strategic moves and changing control within the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:56 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian defence ministry announced Tuesday that its forces successfully took control of the settlement of Sieversk Malyi, situated in Ukraine's contested Donetsk region.
Currently, independent verification from Reuters or other sources is not available to confirm the battlefield developments detailed by Russia.
This capture signifies another pivotal shift in the enduring conflict, showcasing the dynamic nature of territorial control between Russian and Ukrainian military forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Donetsk
- Sieversk Malyi
- conflict
- military
- capture
- defence
- strategic
- settlement
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Defense Minister Highlights Tri-Services Synergy as Key to Future Military Success
Trump’s Peace Proposal: A New Hope for Gaza Conflict Resolution
Unprecedented Military Summit Sparks Speculation
PM Narendra Modi welcomes US President Donald Trump's announcement of a comprehensive plan to end Gaza conflict.
Russian Forces Capture Key Settlements in Eastern Ukraine