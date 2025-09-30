Left Menu

Capture of Sieversk Malyi: A Strategic Victory in Ukraine

The Russian defence ministry announced the capture of Sieversk Malyi in Ukraine's Donetsk region. Reuters has not independently verified this report. This news introduces another development in the ongoing conflict between Russian and Ukrainian forces, underlining the strategic moves and changing control within the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:56 IST
Capture of Sieversk Malyi: A Strategic Victory in Ukraine
  • Russia

The Russian defence ministry announced Tuesday that its forces successfully took control of the settlement of Sieversk Malyi, situated in Ukraine's contested Donetsk region.

Currently, independent verification from Reuters or other sources is not available to confirm the battlefield developments detailed by Russia.

This capture signifies another pivotal shift in the enduring conflict, showcasing the dynamic nature of territorial control between Russian and Ukrainian military forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

