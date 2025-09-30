Judicial Custody in Karur Rally Stampede: Retired Judge to Probe
Two TVK office bearers have been sentenced to 14 days of judicial custody following a deadly stampede during a party rally that resulted in 41 deaths and nearly 60 injuries. The Tamil Nadu government has appointed a commission to investigate the incident, which involved multiple party members.
Country:
- India
In the aftermath of the tragic stampede at a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur, two top officials have been remanded to judicial custody. The incident, which occurred on September 27, claimed 41 lives and injured 60 others, prompting a significant legal response.
Karur West District Secretary V P Mathiyalagan and Karur Central District Secretary Kasi Pounraj were named in the First Information Report (FIR) and are now in custody. While TVK's state general secretary Bussy Anand and deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar are also implicated, they remain at large.
The accused face charges under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a one-member commission, led by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan, has been established by the Tamil Nadu government to investigate the catastrophic incident.
