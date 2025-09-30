Left Menu

Bareilly Cracks Down on Illegal Constructions Linked to Cleric's Associates

Bareilly authorities have identified illegal properties linked to cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan's associates. Joint operations in urban areas revealed constructions without approved maps, including criminal hideouts. Hotels linked to associate Mohammad Arif were sealed. Strict action, including demolitions, is underway, amid scrutiny over possible unlawful funding activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:28 IST
Bareilly Cracks Down on Illegal Constructions Linked to Cleric's Associates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bareilly authorities are intensifying their crackdown on illegal constructions linked to associates of Tauqeer Raza Khan, head cleric of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council. On Tuesday, officials identified eight unlawfully constructed properties.

The Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) and district administration conducted operations in Faiq Enclave, Jagatpur, and the city's old areas. Allegedly, buildings were constructed with no approved plans, and some encroached on government land. Faiq Enclave has reportedly been a criminal refuge. Police previously sealed a property tied to Saddam, related to gangster Atiq Ahmad. Now, connections of Tauqeer's aides, including coloniser Mohammad Arif, have surfaced.

According to a BDA official, Arif and his associates encroached on government land and roads. Hotels associated with Arif—Skylark, Fahm Lawn, and Flora Garden—were shut down over the weekend due to illegal building activities. Bareilly Municipal Corporation has also tagged shops for demolition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demographics: Suicide Crisis in India's Farming Sector

Tragic Demographics: Suicide Crisis in India's Farming Sector

 India
2
Tech Giants Boost AI Infrastructure Spending to $2.8 Trillion by 2029

Tech Giants Boost AI Infrastructure Spending to $2.8 Trillion by 2029

 Global
3
S2W Media Sets Its India Growth Trajectory with New Pune Headquarters

S2W Media Sets Its India Growth Trajectory with New Pune Headquarters

 India
4
Mourning an Icon: Vijay Kumar Malhotra's Legacy in Politics and Sports

Mourning an Icon: Vijay Kumar Malhotra's Legacy in Politics and Sports

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025