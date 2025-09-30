Bareilly Cracks Down on Illegal Constructions Linked to Cleric's Associates

Bareilly authorities are intensifying their crackdown on illegal constructions linked to associates of Tauqeer Raza Khan, head cleric of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council. On Tuesday, officials identified eight unlawfully constructed properties.

The Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) and district administration conducted operations in Faiq Enclave, Jagatpur, and the city's old areas. Allegedly, buildings were constructed with no approved plans, and some encroached on government land. Faiq Enclave has reportedly been a criminal refuge. Police previously sealed a property tied to Saddam, related to gangster Atiq Ahmad. Now, connections of Tauqeer's aides, including coloniser Mohammad Arif, have surfaced.

According to a BDA official, Arif and his associates encroached on government land and roads. Hotels associated with Arif—Skylark, Fahm Lawn, and Flora Garden—were shut down over the weekend due to illegal building activities. Bareilly Municipal Corporation has also tagged shops for demolition.

(With inputs from agencies.)