Polish Lawyer Confirms Detention of Volodymyr Z.

Volodymyr Z., sought by Germany for his alleged role in the Nord Stream explosions, was confirmed detained in Poland by his lawyer. The arrest follows a European warrant from a German court, as reported by Polish radio RMF FM.

  Poland

A Polish lawyer confirmed to Reuters that his client, Volodymyr Z., has been detained in Poland. Volodymyr Z. is wanted by Germany for purported involvement in the Nord Stream explosions.

The arrest occurred under a European arrest warrant issued by a German court. This warrant, publicly reported by Polish private radio station RMF FM, highlights ongoing international cooperation on the matter.

The developing case continues to unfold, drawing considerable attention from media and legal circles in Europe.

