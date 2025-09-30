Witch-Hunt Allegations Rise as Sonam Wangchuk Faces Controversy

Gitanjali Angmo, the wife of educational reformer and activist Sonam Wangchuk, has raised serious allegations of a 'witch-hunt' aimed at discrediting her husband. She accuses authorities of spreading 'baseless narratives' to portray him as an 'anti-national.'

Angmo's husband, Wangchuk, was recently detained under the National Security Act for allegedly inciting violent protests in Ladakh, leading to multiple fatalities and injuries. Authorities have placed him in a Jodhpur jail pending further investigation. Angmo challenges claims of Wangchuk's links to Pakistan and dismisses accusations of financial impropriety.

Highlighting his contributions, Angmo emphasizes Wangchuk's dedication to peaceful protest and sustainable projects. Despite the controversies, she remains resolute in defending his legacy, citing numerous honors, including government awards for innovative technologies, and stresses the need for a transparent judiciary process.