Gujarat's Crime Rates: Insights from the NCRB 2023 Report
In 2023, Gujarat reported 8,976 violent crime incidents, a slight drop from 2022. The state's violent crime rate per lakh population was notably lower than the national average. Gujarat's charge-sheeting rate in such cases was 83.8%, positioning it among the top performing states, although it lagged behind a few others.
- Country:
- India
Gujarat experienced a slight decline in violent crimes in 2023, with 8,976 incidents reported, compared to 9,015 in the previous year, according to the latest NCRB report. The state's crime rate per lakh population was nearly half of the national average of 31.2.
In terms of effective policing, Gujarat's charge-sheeting rate stands at an impressive 83.8%, surpassing the all-India average of 74.1%. However, it trails behind states like Kerala and West Bengal. The report highlighted various categories, including 968 murder cases and 7,805 crimes against women.
Despite its achievements, Gujarat saw a substantial number of violent crimes, with significant instances of murder and robbery. It's notable that cases linked to casteism, dowry, and witchcraft were also recorded, reflecting underlying social challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
