Gujarat's Crime Rates: Insights from the NCRB 2023 Report

Gujarat experienced a slight decline in violent crimes in 2023, with 8,976 incidents reported, compared to 9,015 in the previous year, according to the latest NCRB report. The state's crime rate per lakh population was nearly half of the national average of 31.2.

In terms of effective policing, Gujarat's charge-sheeting rate stands at an impressive 83.8%, surpassing the all-India average of 74.1%. However, it trails behind states like Kerala and West Bengal. The report highlighted various categories, including 968 murder cases and 7,805 crimes against women.

Despite its achievements, Gujarat saw a substantial number of violent crimes, with significant instances of murder and robbery. It's notable that cases linked to casteism, dowry, and witchcraft were also recorded, reflecting underlying social challenges.

