EU's Antitrust Probe: Vaccine Company Under Scrutiny

The European Commission has launched unannounced inspections at the premises of a vaccine company, raising concerns over potential violations of antitrust laws. While the company remains unnamed, these actions highlight the Commission's vigilance in monitoring market practices.

Officials are particularly focused on investigating whether the company has abused its dominant market position through exclusionary strategies. This includes looking into any acts that could be deemed as anticompetitive disparagement, which might unfairly disadvantage competitors.

Assisting the European Commission in this investigation, relevant national competition authorities accompanied officials, emphasizing the seriousness of the probe and the collaborative effort to maintain a fair and competitive market environment within the vaccine sector.

