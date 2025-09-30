Controversy Erupts Over 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Arrests
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) condemned the arrest of cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan and others amid the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign controversy in Bareilly. The organization criticized the police's alleged vindictive actions and demanded immediate release of those arrested during protests in response to the Kanpur incident.
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has unequivocally condemned the recent arrest of cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan and several others amid the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign controversy. The arrests occurred after clashes erupted in Bareilly following a demonstration against prior incidents in Kanpur.
AIMPLB's demand for the immediate release of Khan and the arrested individuals comes amid growing concern over alleged police excesses during peaceful protests. They have criticized the 'vindictive' actions of law enforcement, as well as the statements of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The controversy started when FIRs were filed in Kanpur against individuals for displaying 'I Love Muhammad' banners during a religious procession, leading to escalating tensions and a strong police crackdown across the region.
