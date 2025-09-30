Timely Renewals Crucial for NGOs Under FCRA

The Union Home Ministry has issued a directive for NGOs to submit their Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) renewal applications at least four months before expiration. This move aims to prevent disruptions by ensuring timely processing of applications.

NGOs, which are mandated to register under FCRA for foreign contributions, typically receive certification valid for five years. Renewal requires a fresh application according to Section 16(1) of the FCRA, and must be submitted within six months prior to expiry.

The Ministry noted delays in application submissions, leading to pending renewals and disruptions in NGO activities. Associations are urged to comply with the advance submission rule for smooth processing and to maintain continuous operation.