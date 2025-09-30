Delhi Police Crack Down on Crypto Fraud Syndicate

The Delhi Police have uncovered a major online investment fraud that misused cryptocurrency platforms, arresting three individuals involved in the scam, an official revealed on Tuesday.

Suneet Kumar Suri, a 64-year-old from Vivek Vihar, lodged a complaint after being enticed into a fraudulent investment group, 'NJ Elite Growth Plan 768,' through misleading social media ads. This network falsely displayed profit screenshots, convincing Suri to invest Rs 2.25 lakh. Suri realized the deceit when more money was demanded for an alleged IPO delivery, prompting him to report the crime, stated Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam.

Police carried out extensive raids across Delhi resulting in the arrests of Ayush Koli from Roop Nagar, Sanjeev Kumar from Shalimar Bagh, and Akash from Shakurpur. The group managed to execute scams valued at Rs 3 crore. Authorities have recovered various electronic devices and fake documents, uncovering links to foreign operatives and cryptocurrency dealings.

