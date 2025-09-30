Delhi Police Crack Down on Crypto Fraud Syndicate
The Delhi Police have dismantled a significant online investment fraud operation with ties to cryptocurrency. This scheme involved the duping of individuals through fake profit promises and involved transactions worth Rs 3 crore. Three individuals have been arrested, with ongoing investigations to trace the remaining funds.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police have uncovered a major online investment fraud that misused cryptocurrency platforms, arresting three individuals involved in the scam, an official revealed on Tuesday.
Suneet Kumar Suri, a 64-year-old from Vivek Vihar, lodged a complaint after being enticed into a fraudulent investment group, 'NJ Elite Growth Plan 768,' through misleading social media ads. This network falsely displayed profit screenshots, convincing Suri to invest Rs 2.25 lakh. Suri realized the deceit when more money was demanded for an alleged IPO delivery, prompting him to report the crime, stated Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam.
Police carried out extensive raids across Delhi resulting in the arrests of Ayush Koli from Roop Nagar, Sanjeev Kumar from Shalimar Bagh, and Akash from Shakurpur. The group managed to execute scams valued at Rs 3 crore. Authorities have recovered various electronic devices and fake documents, uncovering links to foreign operatives and cryptocurrency dealings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
