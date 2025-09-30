Left Menu

Delhi's Murder Surge: Capital's Crime Wave Revealed

Delhi witnessed 503 murder cases in 2023, the highest in metropolitan areas, due to personal disputes. Notably, 242 were dispute-related, 115 from petty quarrels, and 59 from family conflicts. Enmity, property issues, and age demographics also influenced murder trends, with a high chargesheeting rate of 96.3%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:52 IST
Delhi's Murder Surge: Capital's Crime Wave Revealed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi recorded an alarming surge in murder cases in 2023, reaching 503 deaths, the highest among major metropolitan cities, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Personal disputes and petty quarrels were predominantly blamed for this grim statistic.

The data reveals a consistent rise in homicides in the capital over recent years, escalating from 454 in 2021 to 502 in 2022. In 2023, personal disputes accounted for 242 murders, while 115 were chalked up to petty quarrels, followed by 59 incidents from family-related discord. Enmity and financial reasons also contributed to the rising murder tally.

Age-wise, the highest number of victims were men aged 18 to 30, highlighting a distressing trend among younger adults. The city had a notable chargesheeting rate of 96.3%, signaling swift progression of most cases through judiciary procedures, despite the prevailing homicide concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Industry LYNK 2025: Bridging Talent and Industry for a Smarter Future

Industry LYNK 2025: Bridging Talent and Industry for a Smarter Future

 India
2
Om Freight Forwarders' IPO: A Successful Surge in Subscriptions

Om Freight Forwarders' IPO: A Successful Surge in Subscriptions

 India
3
AstraZeneca's Strategic Shift: U.S. Listing Sparks Market Speculations

AstraZeneca's Strategic Shift: U.S. Listing Sparks Market Speculations

 Global
4
Whale Vomit Worth Crores Seized in Gujarat

Whale Vomit Worth Crores Seized in Gujarat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025