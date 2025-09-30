Delhi's Murder Surge: Capital's Crime Wave Revealed

Delhi recorded an alarming surge in murder cases in 2023, reaching 503 deaths, the highest among major metropolitan cities, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Personal disputes and petty quarrels were predominantly blamed for this grim statistic.

The data reveals a consistent rise in homicides in the capital over recent years, escalating from 454 in 2021 to 502 in 2022. In 2023, personal disputes accounted for 242 murders, while 115 were chalked up to petty quarrels, followed by 59 incidents from family-related discord. Enmity and financial reasons also contributed to the rising murder tally.

Age-wise, the highest number of victims were men aged 18 to 30, highlighting a distressing trend among younger adults. The city had a notable chargesheeting rate of 96.3%, signaling swift progression of most cases through judiciary procedures, despite the prevailing homicide concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)