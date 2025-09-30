Veterans Pave the Way: Harnessing Experience for Nation Building

Army veterans possess the potential to significantly contribute to civil-military coordination, training paramilitary forces, and post-disaster operations, according to an official statement.

At a seminar titled 'Contribution of Veterans in Nation Building' at Jaipur Military Station, participants underscored the necessity of deploying retired personnel's expertise to accelerate national development initiatives.

Veteran speakers highlighted the critical roles ex-servicemen play in fortifying India's security landscape, with Lt Gen Manjinder Singh emphasizing reskilling veterans for effective emergency responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)