Veterans Pave the Way: Harnessing Experience for Nation Building
Army veterans can play vital roles in civil-military coordination, training, and post-disaster operations. A seminar at Jaipur Military Station emphasized using their skills for national development. Veteran speakers discussed their contributions to a secure India, stressing organized reskilling for effective roles in emergencies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:14 IST
Army veterans possess the potential to significantly contribute to civil-military coordination, training paramilitary forces, and post-disaster operations, according to an official statement.
At a seminar titled 'Contribution of Veterans in Nation Building' at Jaipur Military Station, participants underscored the necessity of deploying retired personnel's expertise to accelerate national development initiatives.
Veteran speakers highlighted the critical roles ex-servicemen play in fortifying India's security landscape, with Lt Gen Manjinder Singh emphasizing reskilling veterans for effective emergency responses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
