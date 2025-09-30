Left Menu

Survey Reveals Disturbing Anti-Semitic Attitudes in Italy Amid Protests Against Israel

A recent survey reveals concerning levels of justification for antisemitic actions among Italians amidst protests against Israel's actions in Gaza. Conducted by pollster SWG, the survey highlights growing antisemitism in Italy despite existing laws against hate crimes. Meanwhile, demonstrations and political discourse intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:29 IST
Survey Reveals Disturbing Anti-Semitic Attitudes in Italy Amid Protests Against Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A survey conducted by SWG has unveiled troubling perspectives among Italians regarding antisemitism, as 15% view attacks on Jewish people as justifiable. The survey emerged as protests ensue against Israel's ongoing military actions in Gaza.

In a national sample of 800 adults, 18% endorsed the legitimacy of antisemitic graffiti, while a fifth justified actions against pro-Israel individuals and entities. These findings reflect a darker societal undercurrent despite Italy's history and legislation against racial discrimination.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, steadfast in supporting Israel, faces domestic pressure to oppose Israel's actions in Gaza, with demonstrations intensifying. While Italy maintains its stance, broader international ramifications are visible, with demonstrations across the nation and diverging views on Palestinian statehood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Delivered: Ten-Year Sentence in 2022 Murder Case

Justice Delivered: Ten-Year Sentence in 2022 Murder Case

 India
2
Haryana's Green Revolution: Hisar Airport Emerges as Export Hub for Horticulture

Haryana's Green Revolution: Hisar Airport Emerges as Export Hub for Horticul...

 India
3
Powerful Earthquake Rattles Eastern Visayas, Philippines

Powerful Earthquake Rattles Eastern Visayas, Philippines

 Global
4
Swinging in Stardom: Inaugural Stars Golf League Tees Off

Swinging in Stardom: Inaugural Stars Golf League Tees Off

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025