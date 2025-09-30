Survey Reveals Disturbing Anti-Semitic Attitudes in Italy Amid Protests Against Israel

A survey conducted by SWG has unveiled troubling perspectives among Italians regarding antisemitism, as 15% view attacks on Jewish people as justifiable. The survey emerged as protests ensue against Israel's ongoing military actions in Gaza.

In a national sample of 800 adults, 18% endorsed the legitimacy of antisemitic graffiti, while a fifth justified actions against pro-Israel individuals and entities. These findings reflect a darker societal undercurrent despite Italy's history and legislation against racial discrimination.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, steadfast in supporting Israel, faces domestic pressure to oppose Israel's actions in Gaza, with demonstrations intensifying. While Italy maintains its stance, broader international ramifications are visible, with demonstrations across the nation and diverging views on Palestinian statehood.

(With inputs from agencies.)