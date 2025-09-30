Maharashtra Emerges as Epicenter of Rising Crime Rates in 2023

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of abetment of suicide cases across India with 1,389 offences, resulting in 1,480 deaths in 2023, as per the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

The state also saw a sharp increase in various other crimes, including murder, culpable homicide, and crimes against women. Among these, Maharashtra ranked third in incidents of both murder and negligence causing death.

Despite these grim figures, Maharashtra managed to file chargesheets in 82.2% of cases in 2023, showcasing a fairly efficient legal response amidst the rising crime rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)