Maharashtra Emerges as Epicenter of Rising Crime Rates in 2023
Maharashtra reported the highest number of abetment of suicide cases in India in 2023. It also ranked high in crime statistics, including murder, negligence-related deaths, and crimes against women, according to the latest NCRB report. The state filed chargesheets in 82.2% of total cases.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of abetment of suicide cases across India with 1,389 offences, resulting in 1,480 deaths in 2023, as per the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.
The state also saw a sharp increase in various other crimes, including murder, culpable homicide, and crimes against women. Among these, Maharashtra ranked third in incidents of both murder and negligence causing death.
Despite these grim figures, Maharashtra managed to file chargesheets in 82.2% of cases in 2023, showcasing a fairly efficient legal response amidst the rising crime rates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Path to Atmanirbhar Bharat: Building Global Partnerships
AI Innovation Takes Center Stage at IIFT's 15th Indian Management Conclave
India Launches Anti-Dumping Probes on Chinese Imports
India's Path to Self-Reliance: Building Resilient Supply Chains
Strategic Calculus: India's Nuclear Preparedness and Military Nursing Celebration