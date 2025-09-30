Left Menu

Maharashtra Emerges as Epicenter of Rising Crime Rates in 2023

Maharashtra reported the highest number of abetment of suicide cases in India in 2023. It also ranked high in crime statistics, including murder, negligence-related deaths, and crimes against women, according to the latest NCRB report. The state filed chargesheets in 82.2% of total cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:03 IST
Maharashtra Emerges as Epicenter of Rising Crime Rates in 2023
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of abetment of suicide cases across India with 1,389 offences, resulting in 1,480 deaths in 2023, as per the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

The state also saw a sharp increase in various other crimes, including murder, culpable homicide, and crimes against women. Among these, Maharashtra ranked third in incidents of both murder and negligence causing death.

Despite these grim figures, Maharashtra managed to file chargesheets in 82.2% of cases in 2023, showcasing a fairly efficient legal response amidst the rising crime rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: Controversial Post Sparks Legal Action Against TVK Leader Amid Karur Tragedy

Tensions Rise: Controversial Post Sparks Legal Action Against TVK Leader Ami...

 India
2
Daytime Drone Strike in Dnipro: A Call for Stronger Sanctions

Daytime Drone Strike in Dnipro: A Call for Stronger Sanctions

 Ukraine
3
SJVN Powers Ahead: 128.88 MW Solar Capacity Commissioned in Bikaner

SJVN Powers Ahead: 128.88 MW Solar Capacity Commissioned in Bikaner

 India
4
Empowering Elderly: Celebrating the International Day of Older Persons

Empowering Elderly: Celebrating the International Day of Older Persons

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025