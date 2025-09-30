Mumbai's Crime Rates: A Close Examination of Rising Trends

The National Crime Records Bureau's recent report highlights Mumbai's troubling crime statistics for 2023. The city recorded the second highest number of assault cases with intent to outrage modesty, tallying 778 incidents affecting 781 victims, among India's metropolitan areas.

Delhi leads the grim list with 793 such cases and 800 victims, followed by Bengaluru with 731 cases. Kidnapping and abduction numbers also remain high for Mumbai, ranking second with 1,798 incidents, while Delhi again tops the list with 5,681 cases.

Mumbai ranks third in rape incidents with 387 cases. Alarmingly, Delhi recorded 1,088 rapes, and Jaipur follows with 573. In terms of murder, Mumbai finds itself fourth with 124 cases, indicating a pressing need for better urban safety policies.

