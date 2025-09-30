Left Menu

Mumbai's Crime Rates: A Close Examination of Rising Trends

A 2023 National Crime Records Bureau report reveals rising crime rates in Mumbai, marking it second in assaults with intent to outrage modesty, and third in rape incidents among metropolitan cities. Delhi leads in these categories, highlighting a critical need for addressing urban safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:38 IST
Mumbai's Crime Rates: A Close Examination of Rising Trends
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Crime Records Bureau's recent report highlights Mumbai's troubling crime statistics for 2023. The city recorded the second highest number of assault cases with intent to outrage modesty, tallying 778 incidents affecting 781 victims, among India's metropolitan areas.

Delhi leads the grim list with 793 such cases and 800 victims, followed by Bengaluru with 731 cases. Kidnapping and abduction numbers also remain high for Mumbai, ranking second with 1,798 incidents, while Delhi again tops the list with 5,681 cases.

Mumbai ranks third in rape incidents with 387 cases. Alarmingly, Delhi recorded 1,088 rapes, and Jaipur follows with 573. In terms of murder, Mumbai finds itself fourth with 124 cases, indicating a pressing need for better urban safety policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Optiemus Infracom Teams Up with Ordinary Theory for Smart Hardware Revolution

Optiemus Infracom Teams Up with Ordinary Theory for Smart Hardware Revolutio...

 India
2
Tensions Rise as International Flotilla Nears Gaza

Tensions Rise as International Flotilla Nears Gaza

 Italy
3
Mysterious Blast Injures Boy in Remote Jammu Region

Mysterious Blast Injures Boy in Remote Jammu Region

 India
4
Spike in Kidnapping Cases: Maharashtra Ranks Third Nationally

Spike in Kidnapping Cases: Maharashtra Ranks Third Nationally

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025