Odisha Police Recruitment Repeatedly Postponed: Systemic Failures Unveiled

The Odisha Police recruitment exam for sub-inspectors faced postponement for the third time due to irregularities. Opposition Leader Naveen Patnaik criticized this as a systemic failure. Multiple exam cancellations since July have raised concerns over malpractice, affecting thousands of job seekers and eroding public trust.

Updated: 30-09-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:48 IST
In a significant setback, the recruitment exam for sub-inspectors in Odisha Police has been postponed for the third time as announced by the Odisha Police Recruitment Board. Originally slated for October 5 and 6, new dates will be communicated later.

Amidst the Board's silence on the specific reasons for the delay, sources reveal irregularities prompted this decision. This recurring issue led Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, to voice shock and accuse the government of systemic governance failures.

Patnaik highlighted previous cancellations, pointing out that multiple exams have been called off since July due to allegations of malpractice and leaks, severely impacting job seekers' trust in the system.

