Demand for Justice: The Tragic Death of Journalist Rajiv Pratap Singh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calls for a swift and transparent investigation into the death of journalist Rajiv Pratap Singh. Singh's body was found in a Uttarkashi lake after being missing since September 18. The case has raised concerns about press freedom and safety under current political conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, has urged for an immediate, impartial, and transparent investigation into the death of journalist Rajiv Pratap Singh, whose lifeless body was discovered in a lake in Uttarkashi district.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha emphasized the need for swift justice for Singh's family. Having been missing since September 18, Singh's body was retrieved from Joshiada lake on September 28.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with media fraternity members, expressed sorrow over the incident and ordered a comprehensive probe into the circumstances surrounding Pratap's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

