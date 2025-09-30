U.S. Deportation of Iranians Marks Uncommon Diplomacy with Tehran
The U.S. is deporting around 400 Iranians as part of President Trump's immigration policy. The deportations involve both convicted criminals and those who entered illegally. This operation involves logistical coordination between U.S. and Iran, amidst ongoing tensions over Iran's nuclear program.
About 400 Iranians were set to be deported from the United States under President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown. They were slated to land in Qatar on Tuesday before continuing to Tehran, according to officials from both countries who spoke anonymously.
This deportation initiative signifies a rare moment of operational coordination between the U.S. and Iran, despite existing tensions over Iran's nuclear ambitions, which remain a contentious point between the two nations. Iranian official Hossein Noushabadi emphasized the consular nature of the deportations, separate from political dealings.
The first batch of 120 Iranians will return in the upcoming days, with plans coordinated through a U.S.-chartered flight. The deportations have sparked calls from Iranian officials for the U.S. to respect the rights of Iranian migrants, alongside general concerns about compliance with international protection laws.
