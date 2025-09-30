JK Governor's Stern Warning at Police Martyrs' Tournament

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, issued a strong warning against those propagating separatist ideologies, accusing them of dishonoring the martyrs. Sinha spoke passionately at the closing of the 20th J&K Police Martyrs' Memorial Football Tournament, emphasizing the necessity of upholding the memories of fallen heroes.

He noted that the land of Jammu and Kashmir is steeped in the sacrifices made by the police, Army, and Central Armed Police Forces. Sinha stressed the duty of society to preserve their legacy, stating that any disrespect towards the country's sovereignty and martyrs would be met with strict penalties.

During the event, Sinha applauded the J-K Police for engaging and empowering youth through the Civic Action Programme. The tournament witnessed J-K Bank's victory over Kashmir Avengers Football Club, symbolizing unity and progress in the region.

