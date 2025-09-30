Sanofi in Spotlight: EU Inspects Vaccine Giant for Antitrust Concerns

In a recent development, the European Commission launched an investigation into the practices of French pharmaceutical group Sanofi, focusing on its influence in the seasonal flu vaccine sector.

On Monday, European Commission officials conducted surprise inspections at Sanofi's facilities in France and Germany, in a bid to uncover any potential breaches of antitrust laws. These laws specifically prohibit the abuse of a dominant market position, and the commission is probing possible exclusionary practices that could amount to anticompetitive disparagement.

Sanofi has expressed confidence in its adherence to relevant regulations and vowed full cooperation with the Commission's inquiries. Meanwhile, representatives from national competition authorities were also involved in the inspections, which occurred amidst concerns of Sanofi's alleged market misconduct.

