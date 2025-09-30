Left Menu

Survivor's Desperate Act: A Cry for Justice

A rape survivor attempted self-immolation outside a district court, alleging harassment by the accused after his release on bail. The police intervened and transported her to the hospital for counselling. A new complaint was filed against the accused, who will face further legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:46 IST
A 25-year-old rape survivor attempted self-immolation outside the district court on Tuesday, as she alleged ongoing harassment by the accused, who had been recently bailed.

According to Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik, the incident unfolded when the woman, from the Gyanpur area, arrived at the court carrying petrol. She accused Satish Pal, 30, of raping her under false marriage pretenses.

After alert police intervened, she was taken to a hospital for psychiatric counselling and then returned home under protection. Police have registered a new complaint, promising further action against Pal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

