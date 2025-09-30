Left Menu

Former President Joseph Kabila Sentenced to Death by Congolese Military Court

A military court in Congo has sentenced former President Joseph Kabila to death on charges including treason and conspiracy. Kabila was tried in absentia, with accusations linked to collaboration with Rwanda and the M23 rebel group. He denies the allegations, and his current location remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:52 IST
Former President Joseph Kabila Sentenced to Death by Congolese Military Court
Joseph Kabila
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

In a historic verdict, the Congolese military court handed down a death sentence to former President Joseph Kabila, convicting him on charges of treason, conspiracy, and supporting terrorism.

Prosecutors accused Kabila of collaborating with Rwanda and aiding the M23 rebel group's occupation of eastern Congo cities earlier this year. Kabila, who has been on trial in absentia, vehemently denies these allegations, stating his prosecution is politically motivated.

Following the Senate's repeal of his prosecutorial immunity in May, Kabila briefly came out of self-imposed exile in April, returning to Goma. His current whereabouts remain shrouded in mystery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

