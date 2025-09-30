Former President Joseph Kabila Sentenced to Death by Congolese Military Court

In a historic verdict, the Congolese military court handed down a death sentence to former President Joseph Kabila, convicting him on charges of treason, conspiracy, and supporting terrorism.

Prosecutors accused Kabila of collaborating with Rwanda and aiding the M23 rebel group's occupation of eastern Congo cities earlier this year. Kabila, who has been on trial in absentia, vehemently denies these allegations, stating his prosecution is politically motivated.

Following the Senate's repeal of his prosecutorial immunity in May, Kabila briefly came out of self-imposed exile in April, returning to Goma. His current whereabouts remain shrouded in mystery.

(With inputs from agencies.)