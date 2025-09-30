Bribery Scandal: Government Officials Under Investigation

In a developing scandal, two government employees are facing legal scrutiny for reportedly engaging in corrupt practices. Deputy tehsildar Dayaram Nigam and clerk Narendra Narwariya have been accused of accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 to facilitate a land transfer.

Lawyer Krishna Kumar Dangi lodged a complaint alleging that the accused demanded a bribe to transfer land belonging to his widowed aunt, leading to an official case by the Lokayukta police. Narwariya allegedly pocketed the money, placing it in his desk drawer within the tehsil office.

As the investigation unfolds, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Talan confirmed that no arrests have been made yet, with inquiries still underway. The case is being pursued under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)