US tariff collections to continue through a government shutdown, DHS says

U.S. Customs and Border Protection tariff collections will continue during any government shutdown, the Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday.

The Department said in its shutdown contingency plan that all CBP revenue collections will continue, along with disaster payments by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It also said financial operations funded by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services fees would continue along with services and operations needed to support the agency's exempt activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)