Nepal-Style Government Change Remarks Lead to Arrests in India

In a controversial incident, Indian police arrested a man and detained three minors for remarks made in a viral video suggesting that the Indian government could be overthrown like Nepal's.

The remarks, attributed to Parwez Ali, occurred during an online interview where he urged citizens to prepare for potential imprisonment.

The arrest comes amid heightened tensions following the fall of the Nepalese government, led by K P Sharma Oli, earlier this month. Authorities are actively seeking others connected to the recording.

