J&K Chief Minister Inaugurates Major Water Projects in Anantnag

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated 15 water supply schemes valued at Rs 64 crore in Anantnag district on Tuesday. These developments are set to supply filtered drinking water to 24 villages and a town, significantly enhancing rural water supply infrastructure, an official stated.

Speaking to the public in Achabal post-inauguration, Abdullah assured residents of clean drinking water reaching their homes and committed to completing remaining projects. He emphasized that development will extend beyond water supply, covering education, health, roads, and tourism, with a promise to meet public expectations.

Addressing inherited financial burdens affecting contractors, Abdullah highlighted the efforts made by his administration to find solutions without excuses. He reassured citizens of his commitment to addressing these challenges responsibly and without resorting to political deceit.

