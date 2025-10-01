Left Menu

Massive Drug Bust: Interstate Ganja Trafficking Racket Dismantled

A significant interstate drug trafficking racket was dismantled in Hyderabad, with police seizing 1,210 kg of ganja worth Rs 6.25 crore. Originating from Odisha's Malkangiri district, the narcotics were destined for Rajasthan. One suspect from Rajasthan was apprehended, and further investigations aim to reveal more of the drug network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-10-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 00:19 IST
Massive Drug Bust: Interstate Ganja Trafficking Racket Dismantled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Hyderabad police successfully dismantled an interstate drug trafficking network, seizing a staggering 1,210 kg of ganja on Tuesday. The contraband, valued at Rs 6.25 crore, was in transit from Malkangiri, Odisha to Rajasthan, with Hyderabad serving as a crucial checkpoint.

Acting on precise intelligence, law enforcement intercepted a truck along National Highway 65 near Kothaguda X Road, Abdullahpurmet. The vehicle, under police scrutiny, was driven by an accused hailing from Jodhpur district in Rajasthan, who allegedly procured the narcotics from undisclosed sources in Malkangiri.

The suspect cleverly hid the ganja under cement bags, camouflaging the illicit load with a tarpaulin. The seizure highlights the expansive operations of the drug trade. Currently in custody, the suspect is undergoing interrogation as authorities broaden their investigation to unmask the syndicate's other members and trace the drug's supply route.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential Government Shutdown Threatens FAA Operations

Potential Government Shutdown Threatens FAA Operations

 Global
2
Wall Street Climbs Amid Shutdown Fears and Economic Reports

Wall Street Climbs Amid Shutdown Fears and Economic Reports

 Global
3
Trump's Harvard Deal: A New Chapter in U.S. Education?

Trump's Harvard Deal: A New Chapter in U.S. Education?

 United States
4
Dollar Dips Amid Anticipated U.S. Government Shutdown

Dollar Dips Amid Anticipated U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025