Massive Drug Bust: Interstate Ganja Trafficking Racket Dismantled

In a significant crackdown, Hyderabad police successfully dismantled an interstate drug trafficking network, seizing a staggering 1,210 kg of ganja on Tuesday. The contraband, valued at Rs 6.25 crore, was in transit from Malkangiri, Odisha to Rajasthan, with Hyderabad serving as a crucial checkpoint.

Acting on precise intelligence, law enforcement intercepted a truck along National Highway 65 near Kothaguda X Road, Abdullahpurmet. The vehicle, under police scrutiny, was driven by an accused hailing from Jodhpur district in Rajasthan, who allegedly procured the narcotics from undisclosed sources in Malkangiri.

The suspect cleverly hid the ganja under cement bags, camouflaging the illicit load with a tarpaulin. The seizure highlights the expansive operations of the drug trade. Currently in custody, the suspect is undergoing interrogation as authorities broaden their investigation to unmask the syndicate's other members and trace the drug's supply route.

(With inputs from agencies.)