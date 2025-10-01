Dark Rituals: Murder in Jamshedpur Shrouded in Mystery

In a chilling case, police have arrested five individuals for their suspected role in the brutal killing of a 19-year-old man in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur.

Among the arrested are a friend and neighbor of the victim, who reportedly carried out multiple attacks with a sharp weapon Monday night in the Gadabasa area.

The police, citing occult practices as a potential motive, have launched an investigation following a statement by the deceased's mother. The body is set for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)