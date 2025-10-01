Left Menu

Pope Endorses Trump’s Peace Plan: A Call for Harmony

Pope Leo expressed his approval of President Trump's 20-point peace plan for Gaza, urging Hamas to accept it. Though Hamas was not involved in its creation, they plan to assess it. The Pope also discussed concerns about a humanitarian aid flotilla facing potential conflict with Israel.

Pope Leo has shown his support for U.S. President Donald Trump's newly proposed 20-point peace plan for Gaza, hoping for its acceptance by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Speaking to Italy's ANSA news agency, the Pope highlighted the intriguing aspects of the proposal and urged Hamas to evaluate it positively within the given timeframe.

Notably, Hamas did not participate in the discussions leading to the peace plan, which demands the group's disarmament—a condition it has historically opposed. The group has stated its intention to review the proposal earnestly before issuing a formal response. Pope Leo shared his thoughts with the media while departing from his summer residence at Castel Gandolfo, a site he frequents.

Additionally, Pope Leo addressed the tension surrounding an international aid flotilla attempting to deliver humanitarian supplies to Gaza. The flotilla faces imminent odds of confrontation as Israel has declared it will take necessary actions to enforce its blockade on Gaza amid ongoing conflicts with Hamas. Highlighting global concerns, Pope Leo emphasized the importance of avoiding violence and respecting all parties involved.

