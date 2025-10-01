Left Menu

Tensions Rise As Houthis Target Dutch Cargo Ship

Yemen's Houthi militants claimed responsibility for an attack on the Dutch cargo ship Minervagracht using a cruise missile. The incident, occurring on Monday and confirmed by a military spokesperson on Wednesday, escalates tensions in the region, sparking concerns over maritime security.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Yemen's Houthi militants have taken responsibility for a missile attack on a Dutch cargo ship, the Minervagracht, escalating already simmering regional tensions.

The group's military spokesperson announced the attack occurred on Monday, revealing a cruise missile was used in the operation.

This incident raises significant concerns about maritime security in the volatile area, drawing international attention and potential repercussions for shipping routes and trade.

