Tensions Rise As Houthis Target Dutch Cargo Ship
Yemen's Houthi militants claimed responsibility for an attack on the Dutch cargo ship Minervagracht using a cruise missile. The incident, occurring on Monday and confirmed by a military spokesperson on Wednesday, escalates tensions in the region, sparking concerns over maritime security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 03:18 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 03:18 IST
Yemen's Houthi militants have taken responsibility for a missile attack on a Dutch cargo ship, the Minervagracht, escalating already simmering regional tensions.
The group's military spokesperson announced the attack occurred on Monday, revealing a cruise missile was used in the operation.
This incident raises significant concerns about maritime security in the volatile area, drawing international attention and potential repercussions for shipping routes and trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
