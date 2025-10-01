Tragedy in Dallas: The Story of Miguel Ángel García-Hernández
Miguel Ángel García-Hernández, a Mexican man, was killed in an attack at a Dallas immigration field office perpetrated by Joshua Jahn, who fired from a nearby rooftop. García-Hernández, who was awaiting immigration processing, was removed from life support Tuesday. His death highlights tensions amid heightened immigration enforcement.
Miguel Ángel García-Hernández, a Mexican national, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday after a violent shooting at a Dallas immigration office on September 24. The attack, carried out by Joshua Jahn, 29, who held anti-government sentiments, also took another life before Jahn himself committed suicide.
García-Hernández's family, represented by the League of United Latin American Citizens, expressed profound grief over his death. His wife, Stephany Gauffeny, described her late husband as a loving father and primary provider for their family. The couple, expecting a fifth child, recently celebrated purchasing their first home together.
The incident comes amidst increasing scrutiny and fear directed towards ICE amidst the U.S.'s stringent immigration policies. García-Hernández had been brought to the facility due to an immigration detainer linked to previous legal issues. The Mexican government has extended assistance to García-Hernández's family, seeking clarity on the circumstances of the attack.
