Overnight, the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv was rocked by a Russian guided aerial bomb attack, leaving six injured, according to regional officials. Five adults are now hospitalized as a result, stated Oleh Synehubov, the governor of the Kharkiv region, via the Telegram messaging app.

Kharkiv's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, highlighted that the assault led to fires in both a city market and several residential buildings. Dramatic footage captured firefighters battling intense flames engulfing market stalls and structures through the night.

With Kharkiv's proximity to the Russian border, it remains a frequent target of aerial bombardments since the onset of the war. Moscow has yet to comment on the latest incident. This development is part of the ongoing conflict that began in February 2022, with both Russia and Ukraine denying intentions to attack civilians, focusing instead on each other's crucial infrastructure.