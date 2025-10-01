Left Menu

International Flotilla Near Gaza Faces Mysterious Encounter

An international flotilla delivering aid to Gaza reported unidentified vessels approaching their boats without lights. The Global Sumud Flotilla mentioned the mystery vessels have left, and they have implemented security protocols to prepare for any potential interception.

Updated: 01-10-2025 08:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An international flotilla aiming to deliver aid to Gaza reported a tense encounter on Wednesday, as several of its boats were approached by unidentified vessels, some navigating without lights.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, which is part of the aid mission, announced via their Telegram channel that these mystery vessels have since departed.

In response to the potential threat, participants have been proactive, implementing strict security protocols to prepare for any possible interception.

