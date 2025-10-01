Snakebite Claims Jawan's Life During Anti-Naxal Operation

A jawan from the elite CoBRA battalion died following a snakebite during a critical anti-naxal operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, as confirmed by a police statement on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Sandeep Kumar of the 209 CoBRA battalion, was part of an operation targeting a banned Left Wing Extremist group in the Nurdha jungle, within the jurisdiction of Chotanagra police station. The unfortunate incident took place while he was actively engaged in the mission.

Despite being swiftly taken to a medical facility, Kumar could not be saved and succumbed to his injuries during treatment, the statement revealed.