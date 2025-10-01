Left Menu

Snakebite Claims Jawan's Life During Anti-Naxal Operation

A jawan from the CoBRA battalion, Sandeep Kumar, succumbed to a snakebite during an anti-naxal operation in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand. The incident occurred in Nurdha jungle, while Kumar was engaged in a mission against Left Wing Extremists. Despite being taken to the hospital, he could not survive.

A jawan from the elite CoBRA battalion died following a snakebite during a critical anti-naxal operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, as confirmed by a police statement on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Sandeep Kumar of the 209 CoBRA battalion, was part of an operation targeting a banned Left Wing Extremist group in the Nurdha jungle, within the jurisdiction of Chotanagra police station. The unfortunate incident took place while he was actively engaged in the mission.

Despite being swiftly taken to a medical facility, Kumar could not be saved and succumbed to his injuries during treatment, the statement revealed.

