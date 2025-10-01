B Shivadhar Reddy Takes Charge as Telangana's New DGP

Senior IPS officer B Shivadhar Reddy has officially taken charge as the new Director General of Police (DGP) for Telangana. This appointment follows the retirement of Jitender, who reached superannuation on Tuesday. Reddy, belonging to the 1994 IPS batch, previously led the Telangana Intelligence Department.

With a career spanning more than 30 years, Reddy has served in various critical roles at both district and state levels. He became the inaugural chief of the Intelligence Department in Telangana after the state's formation in 2014, holding the rank of Inspector General at the time.

His resume includes roles in the Personnel Wing, Railways, and Road Safety. Following the Congress's rise to power in December 2023, Reddy was reinstated as the Intelligence chief. With his recent promotion to Director General, Reddy continues his leadership in law enforcement.