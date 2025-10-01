Left Menu

Police Officer Removed After Durga Pandal Incident Sparks Outrage

The Station House Officer of Ubhaon police station was removed after allegedly using unprovoked baton-charge near a Durga pandal. This followed a motorcycle accident that led to a protest by local residents and committee members. An inquiry has been initiated, and a new officer appointed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 01-10-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 12:42 IST
Police Officer Removed After Durga Pandal Incident Sparks Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Station House Officer of Ubhaon police station faced removal after allegedly baton-charging people near a Durga pandal, officials reported on Wednesday.

The altercation followed a motorcycle accident, sparking outrage as residents and Durga Puja committees staged a five-hour sit-in, turning off pandal lights in protest.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Shukla and Circle Officer Alok Gupta intervened, with SHO Singh removed and an inquiry launched. Sanjay Shukla has been appointed as the new officer in charge.

TRENDING

1
Connectivity Crisis Grounds Kabul Flights Amidst Taliban Internet Blackout

Connectivity Crisis Grounds Kabul Flights Amidst Taliban Internet Blackout

 Global
2
Godavari on the Rise: Flood Alert in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Godavari on the Rise: Flood Alert in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

 India
3
Dollar's Decline amid Government Shutdown Sparks Market Jitters

Dollar's Decline amid Government Shutdown Sparks Market Jitters

 Global
4
NTPC Transfers Coal Mines to Subsidiary Ahead of 2025

NTPC Transfers Coal Mines to Subsidiary Ahead of 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025