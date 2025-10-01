Police Officer Removed After Durga Pandal Incident Sparks Outrage

The Station House Officer of Ubhaon police station faced removal after allegedly baton-charging people near a Durga pandal, officials reported on Wednesday.

The altercation followed a motorcycle accident, sparking outrage as residents and Durga Puja committees staged a five-hour sit-in, turning off pandal lights in protest.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Shukla and Circle Officer Alok Gupta intervened, with SHO Singh removed and an inquiry launched. Sanjay Shukla has been appointed as the new officer in charge.