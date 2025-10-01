Munich's Oktoberfest Delayed Amidst Explosive Discovery
The Oktoberfest in Munich is delayed until at least 5 pm due to explosives found in a northern residential building, resulting in one death. Investigations are ongoing, examining possible connections throughout Munich, including the festival site. The incident allegedly stems from a family dispute.
Police have postponed the opening of Munich's Oktoberfest until at least 5 pm on Wednesday following the discovery of explosives in a residential building in the city's north. The incident resulted in a fire that claimed one life and left another person missing.
Authorities revealed that the blaze was deliberately set amid a family dispute. Special forces were deployed to defuse several booby traps discovered within the building, adding complexity to the investigation.
Munich police are exploring all angles, including any potential links with other locations in the city, such as the Theresienwiese, where the Oktoberfest takes place. As a precaution, the festival grounds will remain closed until the situation is fully assessed.
ALSO READ
Arrests Made After Violent Clashes in Bareilly: Police Recover Weapons
Police Officer Removed After Durga Pandal Incident Sparks Outrage
Ala Hazrat family decries 'police excesses' in Bareilly, demands a stop on arrests of Muslims
Cough Syrup Crisis: Child Deaths Spark Investigation and Ban
Arrested festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma remanded to 14 days' police custody: Police.