Munich's Oktoberfest Delayed Amidst Explosive Discovery

Police have postponed the opening of Munich's Oktoberfest until at least 5 pm on Wednesday following the discovery of explosives in a residential building in the city's north. The incident resulted in a fire that claimed one life and left another person missing.

Authorities revealed that the blaze was deliberately set amid a family dispute. Special forces were deployed to defuse several booby traps discovered within the building, adding complexity to the investigation.

Munich police are exploring all angles, including any potential links with other locations in the city, such as the Theresienwiese, where the Oktoberfest takes place. As a precaution, the festival grounds will remain closed until the situation is fully assessed.