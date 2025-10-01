Left Menu

Munich's Oktoberfest Delayed Amidst Explosive Discovery

The Oktoberfest in Munich is delayed until at least 5 pm due to explosives found in a northern residential building, resulting in one death. Investigations are ongoing, examining possible connections throughout Munich, including the festival site. The incident allegedly stems from a family dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 13:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Police have postponed the opening of Munich's Oktoberfest until at least 5 pm on Wednesday following the discovery of explosives in a residential building in the city's north. The incident resulted in a fire that claimed one life and left another person missing.

Authorities revealed that the blaze was deliberately set amid a family dispute. Special forces were deployed to defuse several booby traps discovered within the building, adding complexity to the investigation.

Munich police are exploring all angles, including any potential links with other locations in the city, such as the Theresienwiese, where the Oktoberfest takes place. As a precaution, the festival grounds will remain closed until the situation is fully assessed.

