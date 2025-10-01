Tensions Rise as Global Sumud Flotilla Approaches Gaza
The Global Sumud Flotilla, consisting of over 40 civilian boats including 500 people, is attempting to breach Israel's naval blockade of Gaza. The flotilla faces challenges from unidentified vessels, possible drone attacks, and international scrutiny. Nations like Italy and Spain are cautiously providing support, avoiding military engagement.
An international flotilla aiming to breach Israel's blockade of Gaza came under scrutiny on Wednesday, as unknown vessels approached its boats in the early hours. The Global Sumud Flotilla comprises over 40 boats with 500 people onboard and aims to deliver aid to the Palestinian enclave.
Amid rising tensions, organizers reported nearing a perilous zone where similar flotillas faced interception. Reports highlighted an Israeli military vessel executing 'dangerous maneuvers' that disrupted communications, although these claims couldn't be independently verified.
Recent drone attacks intensified the situation, with stun grenades and itching powder damaging vessels, though causing no injuries. Israel maintains the blockade's legality against Hamas, while Italy and Spain offer limited protective oversight to the flotilla.
(With inputs from agencies.)
