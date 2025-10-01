Left Menu

Tesla's European Drive: Navigating Sales Fluctuations Amidst Rising Competition

Tesla saw its first sales increase in France and Denmark within the year, driven by the revamped Model Y. While sales bolstered in Norway, Sweden marked the ninth consecutive monthly decline. Rising competition from European and Chinese EVs, and backlash against CEO Elon Musk, challenge Tesla's European market position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tesla's sales rose in France and Denmark for the first time this year, buoyed by the revamped Model Y, industry data revealed on Wednesday. In Denmark, the model achieved top sales status.

Norway saw continued sales growth for Tesla, but Sweden experienced a ninth successive month of declining car registrations, reflecting a challenging European landscape influenced by increasing competition and consumer sentiment towards CEO Elon Musk.

From January to August, Tesla's sales dipped dramatically across Europe, with China's BYD surpassing them in EU sales for the second time this year. However, a September sales resurgence was recorded in France and Denmark, whereas a significant decline persisted in Sweden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

