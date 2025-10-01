Odisha SI Exam Sabotage: 117 Arrested in Cheating Racket Bust
Odisha police arrested 117 individuals, mainly aspirants, for cheating in connection to the postponed sub-inspector exam. Following a tip-off, three buses were intercepted, revealing a plot to obtain exam papers in Vijayanagaram. The financial arrangement involved payments up to Rs 25 lakh per candidate.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Odisha's Ganjam district police have arrested 117 individuals on charges of cheating, forgery, and fraud in connection to the postponed sub-inspector exam.
A major crackdown exposed a racket attempting to sabotage the police recruitment test. Among those apprehended, 114 were aspirants, and three were identified as agents.
The police, following a tip-off, intercepted three buses near the Andhra Pradesh border, uncovering a plan where candidates agreed to hefty payments to obtain exam papers illegally, aiming to secure jobs fraudulently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
