Odisha SI Exam Sabotage: 117 Arrested in Cheating Racket Bust

Odisha's Ganjam district police have arrested 117 individuals on charges of cheating, forgery, and fraud in connection to the postponed sub-inspector exam.

A major crackdown exposed a racket attempting to sabotage the police recruitment test. Among those apprehended, 114 were aspirants, and three were identified as agents.

The police, following a tip-off, intercepted three buses near the Andhra Pradesh border, uncovering a plan where candidates agreed to hefty payments to obtain exam papers illegally, aiming to secure jobs fraudulently.

(With inputs from agencies.)