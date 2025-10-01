Social Media Post Arrest: Youth Sparks Controversy
A 19-year-old, Tushar Chauhan, was arrested for a social media post allegedly containing derogatory remarks that offended religious sentiments. The issue arose after the post gained viral attention, prompting a complaint by Fardeen of Rashid Nagar. Legal proceedings are underway following the arrest.
A 19-year-old individual, Tushar Chauhan, was apprehended on Wednesday after allegedly posting content on social media that is accused of hurting religious sentiments, according to police reports.
Chauhan's Instagram video from September 30 went viral and was criticized for containing derogatory remarks, leading to a formal complaint by Fardeen of Rashid Nagar.
The case was registered at Brahmpuri police station, where after an investigation, Chauhan was arrested and has since been produced in court for subsequent legal proceedings.
