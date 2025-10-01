Social Media Post Arrest: Youth Sparks Controversy

A 19-year-old individual, Tushar Chauhan, was apprehended on Wednesday after allegedly posting content on social media that is accused of hurting religious sentiments, according to police reports.

Chauhan's Instagram video from September 30 went viral and was criticized for containing derogatory remarks, leading to a formal complaint by Fardeen of Rashid Nagar.

The case was registered at Brahmpuri police station, where after an investigation, Chauhan was arrested and has since been produced in court for subsequent legal proceedings.