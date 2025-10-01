Left Menu

NIA Zeroes In On CPI (Maoist)'s Financial Network: New Chargesheet Filed

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has submitted a supplementary chargesheet against four new suspects linked to promoting CPI (Maoist) activities in Chhattisgarh. The accused are connected to the banned CPI (Maoist) and its frontal group, Moolwasi Bachao Manch (MBM). Their offenses include funding Maoist operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:50 IST
NIA Zeroes In On CPI (Maoist)'s Financial Network: New Chargesheet Filed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is intensifying its investigation into the financial networks supporting CPI (Maoist) activities in Chhattisgarh, with a recent supplementary chargesheet filed against four additional suspects. This move marks a significant step in the crackdown on the banned organization and its affiliates.

According to the NIA, the latest individuals implicated include Sunita Potam, Shankar Muchaki, and Dashrath alias Dasru Modiyam, who were previously involved with Moolwasi Bachao Manch (MBM), a front for CPI (Maoist). The fourth accused, Mallesh Kunjam, an armed Maoist cadre, remains at large.

The charges are centered around financial operations purportedly aiding the CPI (Maoist), involving funds intended for anti-government protests. The NIA has been actively pursuing these illegal financial activities since taking over the investigation from Bijapur police, following significant arrests and confiscation of funds in May 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cracking Down on Consultancy 'Loot': Maharashtra Tightens Regulations

Cracking Down on Consultancy 'Loot': Maharashtra Tightens Regulations

 India
2
Asia Cup Trophy Tensions: ACC Head Extends Olive Branch to Indian Team

Asia Cup Trophy Tensions: ACC Head Extends Olive Branch to Indian Team

 United Arab Emirates
3
Union Cabinet Unveils Ambitious Highway Project to Safeguard Kaziranga Wildlife

Union Cabinet Unveils Ambitious Highway Project to Safeguard Kaziranga Wildl...

 India
4
Prince Harry and Celebrities' Legal Battle Against Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Celebrities' Legal Battle Against Daily Mail

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025