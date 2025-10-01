NIA Zeroes In On CPI (Maoist)'s Financial Network: New Chargesheet Filed

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is intensifying its investigation into the financial networks supporting CPI (Maoist) activities in Chhattisgarh, with a recent supplementary chargesheet filed against four additional suspects. This move marks a significant step in the crackdown on the banned organization and its affiliates.

According to the NIA, the latest individuals implicated include Sunita Potam, Shankar Muchaki, and Dashrath alias Dasru Modiyam, who were previously involved with Moolwasi Bachao Manch (MBM), a front for CPI (Maoist). The fourth accused, Mallesh Kunjam, an armed Maoist cadre, remains at large.

The charges are centered around financial operations purportedly aiding the CPI (Maoist), involving funds intended for anti-government protests. The NIA has been actively pursuing these illegal financial activities since taking over the investigation from Bijapur police, following significant arrests and confiscation of funds in May 2023.

