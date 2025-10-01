Rising Shadows: Dowry Crimes Surge 14% in 2023
The National Crime Records Bureau reported a 14% rise in dowry-related crimes in 2023, with 15,489 cases and over 6,100 deaths. Uttar Pradesh led in both cases and deaths. The Dowry Prohibition Act saw 83,327 trials and 27,154 arrests, underscoring a persistent national crisis.
A startling 14% increase in dowry-related crimes was recorded in 2023, with over 15,000 cases and 6,100 deaths, as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).
The NCRB's report, 'Crime in India 2023', noted 15,489 cases under the Dowry Prohibition Act, showing a significant rise from previous years. Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of cases and deaths, followed by Bihar and Karnataka. Astonishingly, 13 states and Union Territories, including West Bengal and Goa, reported no dowry cases.
Legal action under the Dowry Prohibition Act saw over 80,000 trials and 27,000 arrests, highlighting the ongoing battle against this social evil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
