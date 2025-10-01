Jammu and Kashmir: A Decline in Murder Cases Amid Crime Rate Analysis
Jammu and Kashmir recorded the second-lowest rate of murder cases among the Union territories in 2023, showing a decline of over 38% in two years. While the region saw 84 murder cases in 2023, a decrease from 136 in 2021, its chargesheeting rate remains one of the lowest.
Data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reveals Jammu and Kashmir recorded the second-lowest murder rate among Union territories in 2023, with a significant decline of over 38% in the past two years.
The Union Territory registered a murder rate of 0.6 cases per one-lakh population, ranking below six other territories and all 28 Indian states, except for Lakshadweep, which reported zero cases.
However, Jammu and Kashmir's chargesheeting rate for murder cases remains the lowest among Union territories, at 72%, which is below the national rate of 85.7%.
